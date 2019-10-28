Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Surpasses Angelina Jolie's Maleficent 2 at Global Box Office

It has almost been a month since the release of Todd Phillips' Joker but the film's earnings have not slowed down. Its continued streak of success recently overtook the Angelina Jolie starrer Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Comicbook.com revealed that over the course of the weekend, Maleficent raked in 18.5 million dollars which was overthrown by Joker's 18.9 million dollars.

Fans have labeled the competition between Joker and Maleficent as ironic. This is because Joker was made on a small budget with little expectations of performing as well as it has. Maleficent, on the other hand, was eyeing a 50 million dollar opening weekend at the domestic box office but only managed to rake in 36 million dollars.

Joker recently crossed the 800 million dollar mark making it the highest-earning R-rated film of all time. Following this, Warner Bros. released an official statement saying, "Todd Phillips’s bold, creative vision is evident in every frame of ‘Joker,’ matched only by Joaquin Phoenix’s incomparable interpretation of this iconic character. What they and everyone who worked on this film created has clearly resonated with audiences worldwide. We congratulate them and our colleagues at DC on reaching this extraordinary benchmark, and I personally want to congratulate the entire Warner Bros. team on the roll-out of this film."

Fans are expecting and hoping that the film would also soon cross 1 billion dollars. Joker's success has not been entirely free of controversy. The film had and continues to receive criticism regarding its display of violence. But the film was also screened at the Venice Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, and Zazie Beetz among others.

