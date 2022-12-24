Jobs Bollywood Celebs Had Before They Entered Cinema

Many Bollywood actors worked in other fields before breaking into the film industry. It has been a difficult road for them to get to where they are now. Everyone believes that actors have glamorous lives and have unlimited resources; however, most people are unaware of the hardships that celebrities have faced in their journey.

Today, we present a list of Bollywood celebrities who rose from being nothing to reaching the pinnacle of the movie business. Take a glance below.

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar once used to work as a chef and waiter in a Bangkok-based restaurant. He also studied martial arts in Bangkok and holds a black belt in taekwondo. Akshay intended to return home and teach martial arts but instead chose to act.

Kiara Advani

Kiara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with ‘Fugly,’ previously worked as a teacher in her mother’s preschool.

Ranveer Singh

Prior to entering Bollywood, Ranveer Singh worked as a copywriter for agencies such as O&M and J. Walter Thompson. He worked as an assistant director before leaving to pursue acting.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra aspired to work as an investment banker in London. She graduated from Manchester Business School with a triple degree in Business Finance and Economics. Nevertheless, due to a lack of job opportunities in the UK, she came back to India and began working as an intern in Yash Raj Films’ marketing and public relations team.

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan wished to be a Radio Jockey at Doordarshan. The channel did not like his voice and he was rejected. Later in his career, he worked as an executive for an organisation called Shaw Wallace. He even worked as a freight broker for Bird & Company, a shipping firm.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Hindi Cinema’s versatile and natural actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui supported his family of eight siblings by working as a chemist. He enrolled in the National School of Drama after working as a watchman for two years.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Years ago the popular actress Jacqueline Fernandez used to work as a TV reporter in Sri Lanka.

