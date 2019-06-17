Jodhpur Court Acquits Salman Khan for Submitting Fake Affidavit in Blackbuck Poaching Case
Salman Khan has been acquitted in a case of submission of fake affidavit that claimed that he had lost the license documents of his weapons.
A Jodhpur Court has acquitted Salman Khan in a case of submission of fake affidavit in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The Bharat actor was represented for a case that pertained to submission of false affidavit in the court that claimed that Khan had lost the license documents of his weapons though the license papers had been sent for renewal.
As reported, the 53-year-old actor's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat told reporters, "Salman Khan's intention was not to submit a false affidavit or provide frivolous information on his license. Following the hearing, the court dismissed the charges against my client."
The Twitter handle of a news agency wrote in the matter, "Jodhpur Court acquits Salman Khan in case against him for submitting fake affidavit in the black buck poaching case that he lost the license documents of his weapons, though the license were sent for renewal. Salman's counsel argued his intention wasn't to submit false affidavit."
Jodhpur Court acquits Salman Khan in case against him for submitting fake affidavit in the black buck poaching case that he lost the license documents of his weapons, though the license were sent for renewal. Salman's counsel argued his intention wasn't to submit false affidavit pic.twitter.com/KtduJXhTyq— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
In 1998, in Jodhpur, while shooting for a film, Salman was accused of hunting a protected species of deer. Salman was convicted and sentenced to five years of imprisonment after being found guilty of killing a couple of blackbucks. However, a court later granted bail to the actor after he spent two nights at the Jodhpur Central jail.
