Jodie Whittaker to Take on Old Villains the Cybermen in Scarier New Doctor Who Series

Jodie Whittaker, the first female Doctor Who, is all geared up to battle Cybermen once again in a 'darker and scarier' version of the series. The classic horror plot will revolve around author Mary Shelley getting inspired by part-human and part-machine monsters to write the horror novel Frankenstein.

The next series of Doctor Who won't start until 2020. According to Mirror, a source said, "This new run is much scarier than Jodie's first year and will definitely put the frighteners on fans. Things are about to get darker for the Doctor."

Cybermen are one of the most iconic Doctor Who characters who have appeared on most seasons of the show. They were first introduced alongside Time Lord William Hartnell in 1966. However, they have not been seen since they shot Peter Capaldi's 12th Doctor in 2017.

Furthermore, according to a Daily Mail article, there is no information on how Judoon will return to the show next year, but there are reports that suggest Neil Stuke will be welcomed as a guest star in that episode.

On asking showrunner Chris Chinall about the same, he said, "The Judoon are taking no prisoners, and will stop at nothing to fulfil their mission! The whole team on Doctor Who are delighted and scared in equal measure to welcome them back: one of many treats we've got in store for viewers next series. And we're over the moon (with Judoon), to be welcoming the wondrous Neil Stuke as guest star. We can't wait to show you what happens when his path crosses with the Thirteenth Doctor."

Follow @News18Movies for more