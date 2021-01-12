Joe Barton To Showrun 'The Batman' Spin-off Series For HBO Max

Los Angeles: Matt Reeves and HBO Max’s spin-off series to the upcoming “The Batman” has new showrunner in Joe Barton. The show, focusing on the Gotham City Police Department, was officially ordered by streamer HBO Max in July 2020 with “Boardwalk Empire”creator Terence Winter as the showrunner.

However, Winter exited the project in November over creative difference. It was reported that Winter’s vision for the drama apparently did not match what Reeves and other producers had in mind for the series.

Barton is known for creating Tokyo and London-set crime drama”Giri/Haji”for Netflix and the BBC, reported Deadline. He has also served as a writer on sci-fi drama”Humans” as well as Netflix and BBC epic drama”Troy: Fall of a City”.

The untiled spin-off series will operate in the same story universe as Robert Pattinson-led “The Batman, which also features Jeffrey Wright in the role of police commissioner James Gordon. It will work to launch “a new Batman universe across multiple platforms” of WarnerMedia.

The story will be an “examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City”. It is unclear whether Wright and Pattinson would feature in the show.