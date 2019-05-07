Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Met Gala 2019: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make First Appearance Together as Newlyweds

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walked up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps hand-in-hand and posed for the photographers together.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Met Gala 2019: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make First Appearance Together as Newlyweds
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Loading...
Five days after making their love official by getting married at a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made their first public appearance as a married couple at the 2019 Met Gala.

The newlyweds walked up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps hand-in-hand and posed for photographers together. Sophie stunned in a custom pantsuit from Louis Vuitton, which was perfectly complemented by Joe's turtleneck and black pants.

Joe shared their Met Gala looks inspiration on his Instagram a few hours after debuting at the annual fund-raising event.

View this post on Instagram

Me right now: 😍 #METGala

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on



The Met Gala was a family affair for the couple, as Joe’s younger brother Nick Jonas, 26, was also in attendance along with his wife Priyanka Chopra, 36.

Priyanka and Nick also went for matching clothes in elegant white at the gala. Nick described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple a week before the gala. A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala along with Nick. They were both guests of the designer Ralph Lauren, and were also clicked in many pictures as a pair.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram