English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Met Gala 2019: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make First Appearance Together as Newlyweds
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walked up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps hand-in-hand and posed for the photographers together.
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Loading...
Five days after making their love official by getting married at a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made their first public appearance as a married couple at the 2019 Met Gala.
The newlyweds walked up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps hand-in-hand and posed for photographers together. Sophie stunned in a custom pantsuit from Louis Vuitton, which was perfectly complemented by Joe's turtleneck and black pants.
Joe shared their Met Gala looks inspiration on his Instagram a few hours after debuting at the annual fund-raising event.
The Met Gala was a family affair for the couple, as Joe’s younger brother Nick Jonas, 26, was also in attendance along with his wife Priyanka Chopra, 36.
Priyanka and Nick also went for matching clothes in elegant white at the gala. Nick described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple a week before the gala. A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala along with Nick. They were both guests of the designer Ralph Lauren, and were also clicked in many pictures as a pair.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The newlyweds walked up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps hand-in-hand and posed for photographers together. Sophie stunned in a custom pantsuit from Louis Vuitton, which was perfectly complemented by Joe's turtleneck and black pants.
Joe shared their Met Gala looks inspiration on his Instagram a few hours after debuting at the annual fund-raising event.
The Met Gala was a family affair for the couple, as Joe’s younger brother Nick Jonas, 26, was also in attendance along with his wife Priyanka Chopra, 36.
Priyanka and Nick also went for matching clothes in elegant white at the gala. Nick described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple a week before the gala. A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala along with Nick. They were both guests of the designer Ralph Lauren, and were also clicked in many pictures as a pair.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Zender-lla! Zendaya Just Recreated a Fairytale Moment at the MET Gala 2019
- Congratulations M and H: Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Message Welcoming Royal Baby
- Air India Goof Up $300,000 Transaction, Transfers Fund to Nigeria Instead of US Firm
- Tendulkar, Laxman to Depose Before BCCI Ethics Officer on May 14
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results