Met Gala 2019: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make First Appearance Together as Newlyweds

Five days after making their love official by getting married at a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made their first public appearance as a married couple at the 2019 Met Gala.The newlyweds walked up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps hand-in-hand and posed for photographers together. Sophie stunned in a custom pantsuit from Louis Vuitton, which was perfectly complemented by Joe's turtleneck and black pants.Joe shared their Met Gala looks inspiration on his Instagram a few hours after debuting at the annual fund-raising event.The Met Gala was a family affair for the couple, as Joe's younger brother Nick Jonas, 26, was also in attendance along with his wife Priyanka Chopra, 36.Priyanka and Nick also went for matching clothes in elegant white at the gala. Nick described the special night as a "full circle" moment for the couple a week before the gala. A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala along with Nick. They were both guests of the designer Ralph Lauren, and were also clicked in many pictures as a pair.