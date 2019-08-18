Joe Jonas Celebrates James Bond Themed Birthday with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Sophie

American pop singer Joe Jonas, who turned 30 on August 15, celebrated his birthday with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and wife Sophie Turner on Friday at Cipriani in New York City. The eldest brother Kevin was also present along with his wife Danielle. Ditching the usual themes, the Jonas family celebrated Joe's birthday with James Bond themed party.

Priyanka stepped out in a short, black feathered dress for the evening, which she paired with a set of earrings by Walters Faith. As for the men, Nick and Kevin rocked the 007 look in black tuxedos. Danielle opted for shimmering slit gown with a plunging neck. Sophie, on the other hand, donned an Alexandre Vauthier Couture plunging black gown with a golden statement choker neckpiece. Birthday boy Joe wore a white tuxedo.

Sharing a picture of herself with Joe, Sophie wrote, "Happy Batday Birthman"

On the day of his birthday, the band was performing in Washington where Joe received a surprise from Sophie and J Sisters. The actress got up on the stage with a birthday cake and the fans in the crowd sang the birthday song for the singer.

Sharing a video from the night, Joe wrote, "Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday"

On the work front, after releasing their album Happiness Begins earlier this year, The Jonas Brothers have kick-started their Happiness Begins comeback tour this week. Six years following their split, Kevin, Joe and Nick reunited, along with their wives Danielle, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, with the release of Sucker on March 1, 2019.

Now, their wives also accompany them on their musical tour and are seen cheering the loudest from the audience during the concert. The first concert of their tour was held in Miami.

In an interaction with Entertainment Tonight prior to their first tour stop, the Jonas Brothers opened up about having their wives on 'Happiness Begins' tour. Joe and Nick are now married -- to actresses Sophie and Priyanka, respectively -- and Kevin now has two daughters, 5-year-old Alena and 2-year-old Valentina, with Danielle.

