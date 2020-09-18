Joe Jonas Celebrates 'Legend' Nick's 28th Birthday with Throwback Photos

American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday. Wishes came from all parts of the world and some of the heartfelt greetings were showered from the Jonas clan. Nick’s brother Joe also wished his younger sibling on the occasion.

The 31-year-old decided to make the birthday boy feel special by digging and posting some of the most priceless pictures from their childhood. The sibling duo looked cute as buttons in the images as the two babies posed all smiles. The rare throwback pics from their childhood days were definitely one of the most heartfelt presents received by Nick on his birthday this week.

In a birthday wish, Joe wrote, "Happy birthday to a legend and all around great person. Nick Jonas, love you bro."

Eldest Jonas sibling, Kevin, too sent his warmest wishes with a touching tribute dedicated to his younger brother and fellow Jonas Brothers’ member.

The 32-year-old singer wrote. "Happy birthday @nickjonas I am so lucky for your friendship. I'm so proud of you and here is to another trip around the sun!"

Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. shared an adorable throwback to wish his son. "Happy Birthday, Nick Jonas. Your mom and I love you so much. May this be the best year ever," he wrote.

However, the best and the most touching wish came from Nick’s beautiful wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She shared a beautiful compilation that featured some of the most heart-warming moments to wish her hubby.

Priyanka’s sweetest message reads, “So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas”

Priyanka and Nick were first seen together while attending Met Gala in 2017. The two started dating a while later and exchanged wedding vows the following year. The couple is planning a project together for Amazon. It is said to be an unscripted version of their sangeet.