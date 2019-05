Joe Jonas 'Makes a Pretty Girl' as He Poses in This Selfie with Priyanka Chopra

Be it his out of the blue wedding with his longtime girlfriend Sophie Turner or making up for a "pretty girl", Joe Jonas nails it at being sporting and spontaneous. On an early Saturday morning, the Jonas Brothers' member sported a feminine look, and Priyanka Chopra approved it.Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to post a selfie with Joe dressed up as a girl, totally unrecognisable. "You make such a pretty girl Joe Jonas! I love it," wrote the actress alongside the picture.This is not the first time that Joe dressed as a girl. Before this, on the day of Game of Thrones season 8 premiere, as a tribute to his wife Sophie Turner's iconic character, Jonas decided to dress up as Sansa Stark and posted a video of his outfit on Instagram. With Game of Thrones theme tune playing in the backdrop, he can be seen entering a room in his regal poise. However, he forgot to shave his moustache and beard.Masie Williams who plays Arya Stark, the younger sister of Sansa on the show, rushed to the comments section and wrote, "Why are you so embarrassing," while Priyanka burst out in laughter and commented "Too good".Recently, the Jonas family was spotted on the streets of New York City as they were headed for a musical broadway show, Beetle Juice. On a double date, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas stepped out with the newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. The actress also shared a picture of the four together and wrote, "Double trouble! #beetlejuice was amazing! to the cast and crew!!"Follow @News18Movies for more