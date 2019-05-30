English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
V K Singh
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Arjun Munda
Ramdas Athawale
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Babul Supriyo
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Patel
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Ashwini Choubey
Rao Inderjit Singh
R K Singh
Raosaheb Danve
Shripad Yesso Naik
Hardeep Singh Puri
Joe Jonas Says Diplo 'Ruined It' by Live Streaming His and Sophie Turner's Wedding on Instagram
Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator while the American DJ-record producer Diplo documented their wedding Live on Instagram.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ thesophieturner
Loading...
Following Billboard Music Awards last month, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised everybody with their sudden wedding in Las Vegas. Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator while the American DJ-record producer Diplo documented their wedding live on Instagram. Joe's brothers and bandmates -- Nick and Kevin, stood by his side on his big day and Sophie's new sister-in-laws, Priyanka and Danielle, were also there to support the couple.
Recently, during a visit to the London radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, the Jonas Brothers opened up about the surprise nuptial. On being asked about Diplo filming their wedding on social media, Joe jokingly said that he ruined it.
His brothers Nick and Kevin added that they loved what Diplo did and they couldn't help laughing seeing the wedding with dog face filters, Joe said, "I love Diplo, but he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters. We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous. I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he’s like, 'Gonna hit this wedding right quick.'"
Joe revealed that he and the Game of Thrones actress have plans to go on a honeymoon, however, he wants to keep it a secret. He said, "We’ve got plans (for honeymoon) that we’ll be hush-hush about, but we’ll make time for that."
Meanwhile, reports state that the couple will exchange vows overseas in June. However, no other detail about the second wedding ceremony has been announced yet.
The two celebs started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Jodhpur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.
On the professional front, the final season of Sophie's popular show Game of Thrones premiering on HBO concluded earlier this month. On the other hand, the Jonas Brothers are back and Joe is been busy promoting his new singles and album Happiness Begins with his brother Nick and Kevin.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Recently, during a visit to the London radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, the Jonas Brothers opened up about the surprise nuptial. On being asked about Diplo filming their wedding on social media, Joe jokingly said that he ruined it.
His brothers Nick and Kevin added that they loved what Diplo did and they couldn't help laughing seeing the wedding with dog face filters, Joe said, "I love Diplo, but he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters. We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous. I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he’s like, 'Gonna hit this wedding right quick.'"
Joe revealed that he and the Game of Thrones actress have plans to go on a honeymoon, however, he wants to keep it a secret. He said, "We’ve got plans (for honeymoon) that we’ll be hush-hush about, but we’ll make time for that."
Meanwhile, reports state that the couple will exchange vows overseas in June. However, no other detail about the second wedding ceremony has been announced yet.
The two celebs started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Jodhpur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.
On the professional front, the final season of Sophie's popular show Game of Thrones premiering on HBO concluded earlier this month. On the other hand, the Jonas Brothers are back and Joe is been busy promoting his new singles and album Happiness Begins with his brother Nick and Kevin.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Post Adorable Pic to Welcome New Family Member
- Joe Jonas Says Diplo 'Ruined It' by Live Streaming His and Sophie Turner's Wedding on Instagram
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results