Joe Jonas Says Diplo 'Ruined It' by Live Streaming His and Sophie Turner's Wedding on Instagram

Following Billboard Music Awards last month, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised everybody with their sudden wedding in Las Vegas. Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator while the American DJ-record producer Diplo documented their wedding live on Instagram. Joe's brothers and bandmates -- Nick and Kevin, stood by his side on his big day and Sophie's new sister-in-laws, Priyanka and Danielle, were also there to support the couple.Recently, during a visit to the London radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, the Jonas Brothers opened up about the surprise nuptial. On being asked about Diplo filming their wedding on social media, Joe jokingly said that he ruined it.His brothers Nick and Kevin added that they loved what Diplo did and they couldn't help laughing seeing the wedding with dog face filters, Joe said, "I love Diplo, but he loves his ’gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters. We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous. I just love that he was walking into the chapel and he’s like, 'Gonna hit this wedding right quick.'"Joe revealed that he and the Game of Thrones actress have plans to go on a honeymoon, however, he wants to keep it a secret. He said, "We’ve got plans (for honeymoon) that we’ll be hush-hush about, but we’ll make time for that."Meanwhile, reports state that the couple will exchange vows overseas in June. However, no other detail about the second wedding ceremony has been announced yet.The two celebs started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were seen attending Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Jodhpur wedding last year. During a talk show, Jonas had suggested that the couple might get married this summer.On the professional front, the final season of Sophie's popular show Game of Thrones premiering on HBO concluded earlier this month. On the other hand, the Jonas Brothers are back and Joe is been busy promoting his new singles and album Happiness Begins with his brother Nick and Kevin.Follow @News18Movies for more