Joe Jonas Says His Parents Found Out About Wedding With Sophie Turner From the Internet
Before exchanging vows with Sophie Turner in Las Vegas, Joe Jonas hadn't even informed his parents!
Image: Instagram
Joe Jonas' wedding with actress Sophie Turner was a surprise for his parents, too. The singer says his parents found out he'd gotten married in Las Vegas from the internet. He married the Game of Thrones actress in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on May 1 after the Jonas Brothers performed at the Billboard Awards.
During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Joe revealed that his parents found out that he and Sophie had exchanged vows from the internet rather than hearing the news from him. The revelation comes just days after the Jonas Brothers singer admitted that wedding guest Diplo "ruined" their surprise wedding by live-streaming it on Instagram.
Read: Joe Jonas Says Diplo 'Ruined It' by Live Streaming His and Sophie Turner's Wedding on Instagram
Speaking about his "quickie" wedding, Graham asked Joe if his parents now know that he's married to Sophie, after their recent nuptials in Las Vegas, reported dailymail.co.uk. Joe revealed, "They do, the internet told them! I'm still trying to make it better!"
While Joe's parents found out thanks to the internet, Sophie's mother Sally told MailOnline, "Sophie did call me before. She said, 'mum, I'm getting married in Vegas'." With a big smile on her face, she added, "I am absolutely delighted and so is my husband Andrew."
Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator. Joe's brothers and bandmates -- Nick and Kevin, stood by his side on his big day and Sophie's new sister-in-laws, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, were also there to support the couple.
