Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Share Kiss Backstage During Happiness Begins Tour
After releasing their album Happiness Begins earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers have kick-started their much-awaited musical tour.
The Jonas Brothers are back! After releasing their album Happiness Begins earlier this year, the trio has kick-started their Happiness Begins comeback tour this week. Six years following their split, Kevin, Joe and Nick reunited, along with their wives Danielle, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, with the release of Sucker on March 1, 2019.
Now, their wives also accompany them on their musical tour and are seen cheering the loudest from the audience during the concert. The first concert of their tour was held in Miami. After a successful concert, the family and the Jonas Brothers team were seen celebrating the occasion. A video of Joe and Sophie from the celebrations has made its way to social media. In the video, the newlyweds can be seen sharing a passionate kiss backstage.
Fans can't stop gushing over the couple. While one of them wrote, "I'm so happy they all found their soulmates! also when will this happen to me?" another tweeted, "I literally ask myself everyday when will I find the joe to my sophie or all of their beautiful relationships."
i'm so happy they all found their soulmates! also when will this happen to me?— (@somuchbolly) August 8, 2019
i literally ask myself everyday when will i find the joe to my sophie or all of their beautiful relationships— lauren|| (@StanningShawnn) August 8, 2019
In an interaction with Entertainment Tonight prior to their first tour stop, the Jonas Brothers opened up about having their wives on 'Happiness Begins' tour. Joe and Nick are now married -- to actresses Sophie and Priyanka, respectively -- and Kevin now has two daughters, 5-year-old Alena and 2-year-old Valentina, with Danielle.
"It's an army," Kevin said. "They're all here tonight, so that should be good, and our parents are in town," Nick added, referring to all three brothers' wives -- including Kevin's wife, Danielle -- who've dubbed themselves "the J sisters." "Our brother, Frankie is in town. We got the extended family. It is an army."
