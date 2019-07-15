Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Share Romantic Photos From Honeymoon in Maldives
While their traditional wedding took place in Southern France, the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have chosen a tropical destination for some post-wedding alone time with each other.
Images: Instagram
After Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas exchanged vows in a traditional wedding ceremony in France last month, the newlyweds are now honeymooning on the sunny beaches of Maldives. While their nuptials took place on June 29 in Southern France, the couple has chosen a tropical destination for some post-wedding alone time with each other.
The couple has been laying low after the huge wedding to enjoy some privacy together before Joe begins touring with the Jonas Brothers for Happiness Begins. The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to share a bunch of photos from their honeymoon in Maldives. In the pictures, Joe and Sophie are seen enjoying the beach life with sushi, chess and water rides.
The Game of Thrones actress shared a bunch of photos of her husband chilling by the beach or riding a bike, with the caption, "Paradise ☀️🌊✨ such a magical place."
Joe shared a video of him sliding down a water chute at the resort they are staying at, and a photo of Sophie in a pink swimsuit.
A few months back, Joe and Sophie had shocked everybody when they got married at a Las Vegas chapel, with an Elvis Presley impersonator, right after the Billboard awards. However, the impromptu wedding was followed by a more traditional wedding ceremony in France, with family and close friends in attendance.
