Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Share Romantic Photos From Honeymoon in Maldives

While their traditional wedding took place in Southern France, the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have chosen a tropical destination for some post-wedding alone time with each other.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Share Romantic Photos From Honeymoon in Maldives
Images: Instagram
Loading...

After Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas exchanged vows in a traditional wedding ceremony in France last month, the newlyweds are now honeymooning on the sunny beaches of Maldives. While their nuptials took place on June 29 in Southern France, the couple has chosen a tropical destination for some post-wedding alone time with each other.

The couple has been laying low after the huge wedding to enjoy some privacy together before Joe begins touring with the Jonas Brothers for Happiness Begins. The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to share a bunch of photos from their honeymoon in Maldives. In the pictures, Joe and Sophie are seen enjoying the beach life with sushi, chess and water rides.

The Game of Thrones actress shared a bunch of photos of her husband chilling by the beach or riding a bike, with the caption, "Paradise ☀️🌊✨ such a magical place."

Joe shared a video of him sliding down a water chute at the resort they are staying at, and a photo of Sophie in a pink swimsuit.

A few months back, Joe and Sophie had shocked everybody when they got married at a Las Vegas chapel, with an Elvis Presley impersonator, right after the Billboard awards. However, the impromptu wedding was followed by a more traditional wedding ceremony in France, with family and close friends in attendance.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram