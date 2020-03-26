Joe Jonas Turns Chef for Wife Sophie Turner, See Pic

Singer Joe Jonas makes wife Sophie Turner feel special as he treats her with delectable food. On Tuesday, the What a man gotta do singer was seen tossing up a farfalle pasta dish in the upload that Sophie added to her Instagram account.

Mesmerized by the romantic dinner gesture of hubby, the Sophie wrote on social media, “One of the many benefits of marrying a good Italian boy."

In the pic, Joe is seen donning a T-shirt and a black bucket hat as he sits down with a serving of creamy sauce bowtie noodles that looks minced with chicken cubes.

Additionally, Sophie quipped in her caption, “Also please may I have my hat back.”

Joe and Sophie exchanged vows in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas in May last year and later had an official wedding in July.

The much-in-love couple is reportedly expecting their first child and was spotted around Barcelona, Spain last month. As per reports, Sophie has been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.

They were also spotted in London earlier, which was their first public sighting post the pregnancy rumours sparked.



Earlier a source told an entertainment website that the couple has been keeping things very quiet but their families are already privy to the news and are super excited for them.

Meanwhile, amidst the fast-spread of the novel coronavirus, the Jonas Brother’s member posted an update on his Instagram for fans.

Posting a notice flyer, he wrote, “We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness. We’ll see you soon."

