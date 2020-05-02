MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Joe Jonas Turns Chef to Bake Delectable Cookies, Take a Look

Joe Jonas Turns Chef to Bake Delectable Cookies, Take a Look

Joe Jonas is one of those men who enjoy cooking a deal in the kitchen. Recently, we saw the What a Man Gotta do crooner donning the apron as he spends time baking.

Share this:

Singer Joe Jonas is one of those men who enjoy cooking a deal in the kitchen. Recently, we saw the What a Man Gotta do crooner donning the apron as he spends time baking.

Joe entered some glimpses from his cooking session for his online family on his social media account. On his Instagram stories, he gave us a sneak peek of an array of freshly laid out cookies being sugar-dusted.

uyi78

njk

Meanwhile, Joe has found an interesting way to engage with his fans. He is hosting Quibi’s Cup of Joe show, where he is seen relishing experiences in different cities along with the locals.

Featuring Joe’s family members and close friends, the singer is on a quest to try some of the best coffees around whilst enjoying travel, photography, and adventure.

The Sucker singer celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones fame) on May 1.

Joe and Sophie got engaged in 2017 and got married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas two years later. The couple had their second wedding ceremony on June 29, 2019, in France.

In a chat with James Corden, Joe revealed his plans to celebrate his first wedding anniversary.

"I think we would have gone back to Vegas. So, if you can keep a secret, I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house. I have a DJ set up. We could do a night club," eonline.com quoted him as saying.

Speaking about the time he started dating Sophie, Joe said, "We used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate. So, it'd be like, we've been dating for a week, we’d have a party or a big dinner. We've been dating for a month and we were that nauseating couple. Now, I think we've chilled out quite a bit".

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,167

    +1,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,336

    +1,971*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,951

    +886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,218

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,052,155

    +34,309*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,344,274

    +67,901*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,053,344

    +28,815*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,775

    +4,777*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres