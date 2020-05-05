MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Joe Russo Closes Deal to Write 'Extraction 2'

Image: IMDB

Image: IMDB

Extraction debuted on Netflix in April and has been praised by both the critics and viewers. Joe Russo wrote and co-produced the action thriller.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
Share this:

Filmmaker Joe Russo has started working on a sequel to Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction.

The director wrote and co-produced the action thriller, which debuted on Netflix in April and has been praised by both the critics and viewers.

Russo told Deadline that he has inked a deal for the sequel that might build upon the open ending of the first movie.

"The deal is closed for me to write 'Extraction 2', and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be," the filmmaker said.

"We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience," he added.

Sam Hargrave, who worked with Russo and his brother Anthony on Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, directed the movie about a black ops mercenary (Hemsworth) who must rescue an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The movie also featured Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and David Harbour.

Joe and Anthony both produced the movie through their banner AGBO.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres