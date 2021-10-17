Joe Russo Reveals Details About Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel: It's a Big Experiment

Joe Russo of the filmmaker duo Russo Brothers, recently opened up about their upcoming show Citadel. The Amazon Prime show is reportedly a spy-thriller and stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles. Citadel is the flagship show, which will launch three spin-offs or sister shows in Italy, India and Mexico. In India, the show will be directed by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame. In a recent interview, Russo spilled some details about the project that has been kept under the wraps.

Talking to Variety, Russo said, “It’s sort of an experiment in narrative. It has a flagship show that then has regional shows that are built around the core idea. They’re complementary narratives. It’s regional talent producing and creating each one of those offshoot shows. It’s a big experiment in community and partnership.”

He further told Screen Daily that the flagship show is now being shot in London. After the first season of the show drops, the other shows will release. He added that the Italian show will be released first, followed by the Indian and Mexican shows.

While he did not reveal the plot of the show, he gave a hint about what the viewers can expect. “It’s under wraps. It’s a big world set against the backdrop of a thriller. Each show features complimentary narratives, set in different locations, using different characters but are all tangentially associated with one of the two major organisations that are in the show," he said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka had recently shared a picture from the sets of the show, giving a glimpse into her character. She wrote, “Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her."

Meanwhile, Russo Brothers’ next project will be Extraction 2, which they will write and produce. The film will be directed by Sam Hargrave and will star Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role from the block-buster Netflix movie.

Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. Apart from that, she has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

