1-min read

Joe Russo’s Bollywood Cast of Avengers: Salman Khan as Hulk, Rajinikanth as Iron Man

In an interview, when Joe Russo was confronted with a question regarding which superhero would Salman Khan and Rajinikanth make best. He said The Hulk and Iron Man respectively for the two actors.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
Joe Russo's Bollywood Cast of Avengers: Salman Khan as Hulk, Rajinikanth as Iron Man
In an interview, when Joe Russo was confronted with a question regarding which superhero would Salman Khan and Rajinikanth make best. He said The Hulk and Iron Man respectively for the two actors.
Joe Russo's visit to India has led the Marvel Cinematic Universe getting its share of Indian superheroes. Earlier, Joe had revealed that he loved the cinematography of Salman Khan's Dabangg and also how a particular scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron was inspired from Rajinikanth’s Robot, but it did not make it to the final cut.

In the follow up, the director was asked that if he had to choose an Avengers’ character that would best suite these two actors, which characters would he pick? Joe, at first, chose the Hulk for Salman. He then pointed out that Rajinikanth would be best suited to play Iron Man.

“I remember reading about Dabangg so when I got into the plane, it was on there and I watched it and I loved it. I loved the camera work and the tone. It’s very entertaining. It reminded me of some of the work we did in Community.” – Joe told timesnow.com.

Joe's Avengers: Endgame is set to release on April 26 and is touted to be the a massive success in India and worldwide. Earlier today there were reports how the advanced ticket sales of Avengers: Endgame broke records. The film will mark the culmination of The Infinity Saga, which is made up of 22 films, including Avengers: Endgame.

The film will see Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Jeremy Renner and Brie Larson reprise their respective superhero roles, as they take on Thanos, voiced by Josh Brolin.

