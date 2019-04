Joe Russo's Cameo in Avengers Endgame is a Milestone in LGBTQ Representation in Pop Culture

Not a spoiler, but I think the most significant thing about Avengers Endgame was the fact that it's the first MCU film to acknowledge the existence of gay people — Kristian Johns (@guy_interruptd) April 28, 2019

*VERY SLIGHT AVENGERS ENDGAME SPOILER*



I'm still laughing that the first openly gay person in MCU is a stranger in a grieving session — Dan the Dancer ✨ (@DVruno) April 27, 2019

Also #Avengers related: did anyone catch the gay man in the beginning talking about his experiences and going on dates during the focus group?



RE 👏 PRE 👏 SEN 👏 TA 👏 TION 👏 MAT 👏 TERS — tylerMcSilva(); (@tymcsilva) April 28, 2019

"After 22 films we thought an openly gay, completely anonymous character should have three full lines of dialogue." — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) April 27, 2019

While everyone was busy celebrating the billion dollar fan-fest Avengers: Endgame, a special appearance by co-director Joe Russo has not gone amiss. The film's portion featuring Joe comes during the early part and shows him attending a support group with Captain America (Chris Evans) and discussing a recent date with another man. Joe's character is portrayed as a homosexual, a first in Marvel Studios' canon of 22 films.Fans were quick to realise the historic moment of LGBTQ representation in pop-culture and hailed the move. Twitteratis were quick to follow up and share their spoiler-free reaction towards the scene. One user wrote, "Not a spoiler, but I think the most significant thing about Avengers Endgame was the fact that it's the first MCU film to acknowledge the existence of gay people." Another tweeted, "Still laughing that the first openly gay person in MCU is a stranger."Earlier, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige hinted that some of the upcoming Marvel films will try to push the envelope of equal representation of people and communities from all walks of life. In fact, Feige confirmed last year that at least two LGBTQ characters would be coming to the series.Talking about his cameo scene in an interview with Deadline , Joe said, "Representation is really important. It was important to us as we did four of these films, we wanted a gay character somewhere in them. We felt it was important that one of us play him, to ensure the integrity and show it is so important to the filmmakers that one of us is representing that."Follow @News18Movies for more