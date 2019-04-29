English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Joe Russo's Cameo in Avengers Endgame is a Milestone in LGBTQ Representation in Pop Culture
'Avengers: Endgame' features a special cameo appearance by co-director Joe Russo that shows him as an homosexual character. Twitter hails the move.
'Avengers: Endgame' features a special cameo appearance by co-director Joe Russo that shows him as an homosexual character. Twitter hails the move.
Loading...
While everyone was busy celebrating the billion dollar fan-fest Avengers: Endgame, a special appearance by co-director Joe Russo has not gone amiss. The film's portion featuring Joe comes during the early part and shows him attending a support group with Captain America (Chris Evans) and discussing a recent date with another man. Joe's character is portrayed as a homosexual, a first in Marvel Studios' canon of 22 films.
Fans were quick to realise the historic moment of LGBTQ representation in pop-culture and hailed the move. Twitteratis were quick to follow up and share their spoiler-free reaction towards the scene. One user wrote, "Not a spoiler, but I think the most significant thing about Avengers Endgame was the fact that it's the first MCU film to acknowledge the existence of gay people." Another tweeted, "Still laughing that the first openly gay person in MCU is a stranger."
Earlier, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige hinted that some of the upcoming Marvel films will try to push the envelope of equal representation of people and communities from all walks of life. In fact, Feige confirmed last year that at least two LGBTQ characters would be coming to the series.
Talking about his cameo scene in an interview with Deadline, Joe said, "Representation is really important. It was important to us as we did four of these films, we wanted a gay character somewhere in them. We felt it was important that one of us play him, to ensure the integrity and show it is so important to the filmmakers that one of us is representing that."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Fans were quick to realise the historic moment of LGBTQ representation in pop-culture and hailed the move. Twitteratis were quick to follow up and share their spoiler-free reaction towards the scene. One user wrote, "Not a spoiler, but I think the most significant thing about Avengers Endgame was the fact that it's the first MCU film to acknowledge the existence of gay people." Another tweeted, "Still laughing that the first openly gay person in MCU is a stranger."
Not a spoiler, but I think the most significant thing about Avengers Endgame was the fact that it's the first MCU film to acknowledge the existence of gay people— Kristian Johns (@guy_interruptd) April 28, 2019
*VERY SLIGHT AVENGERS ENDGAME SPOILER*— Dan the Dancer ✨ (@DVruno) April 27, 2019
I'm still laughing that the first openly gay person in MCU is a stranger in a grieving session
Also #Avengers related: did anyone catch the gay man in the beginning talking about his experiences and going on dates during the focus group?— tylerMcSilva(); (@tymcsilva) April 28, 2019
RE 👏 PRE 👏 SEN 👏 TA 👏 TION 👏 MAT 👏 TERS
"After 22 films we thought an openly gay, completely anonymous character should have three full lines of dialogue."— Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) April 27, 2019
Earlier, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige hinted that some of the upcoming Marvel films will try to push the envelope of equal representation of people and communities from all walks of life. In fact, Feige confirmed last year that at least two LGBTQ characters would be coming to the series.
Talking about his cameo scene in an interview with Deadline, Joe said, "Representation is really important. It was important to us as we did four of these films, we wanted a gay character somewhere in them. We felt it was important that one of us play him, to ensure the integrity and show it is so important to the filmmakers that one of us is representing that."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Ahan to Taimur, Bollywood Star Kids Draw Attention in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
- Game of Thrones S8 E3 Review: The Most Epic Battle Scene in the History of TV
- Tata Sky Removes Lock-in Period For Channel Packs; You Can Modify Subscription Daily
- Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Recommended For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
- Telangana Teacher Suspended for Giving Zero to Student Who Scored 99 Marks
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results