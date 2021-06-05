Joey Did It First: Netizens Compare Rihanna’s Vogue Italia Look to F.R.I.E.N.D.S Character

Rihanna graced the cover of Vogue Italia's June DIY issue, which was unveiled on Wednesday. The singer took charge of project direction, styling as well as photography. She looks as breathtaking as ever in the “Rihanna by Rihanna” issue. The pop superstar is dressed in a sheer Valentino gown that featured a thigh-high slit. Her high heels deserve a special mention as it ties all the way up above her knees.

This was one of the many looks that the Fenty Beauty mogul was seen flaunting for the magazine. However, one of the outfits sported by her, in particular, attracted the most attention. The Say My Name singer wore multiple layers of pants and a jacket over a grey shirt. This look didn’t go unnoticed by eagle-eyed netizens. Many social media users were reminded of a favourite television character. Yes, Rihanna’s look drew comparisons to Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt LeBlanc), one of the lead characters in the hit NBC sitcom Friends.

If you take a closer look, you will see that the singer is wearing three pairs of pants and three coats, all layered atop each other. Her look sparked hilarious comparisons to one scene from the iconic show. “This looks like Joey from FRIENDS!! ‘Could I BE wearing any more clothes,"a commenter quipped.

Joey, in the scene, wears all clothes owned by Chandler Bing (played by Matthew Perry) as a revenge prank and says, “Could I be wearing any more clothes?” The classic scene is from Season 3 and has a fan following of its own. Here is how netizens have been reacting on Twitter. Take a look:

Nice to see Rihanna doing a Joey cosplay 😂 pic.twitter.com/We9KZSAYXm— Sean Cullen (@ratherfatman10) June 3, 2021

Matt, who played Joey, revisited the scene by recreating the look during HBO Max’s Friendssreunion which premiered on May 27.

All of Rihanna’s self-styled looks include plenty of sexy styles for her DIY issue, including a sheer feathered frock paired with Versace platforms and a transparent tulle dress covered in roses.

