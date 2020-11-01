Joey King To Lead Upcoming 'The Princess' Movie

Los Angeles: Actor Joey King will headline feature film “The Princess”, which has been acquired by 20th Century Studios. According to Deadline, the studio will develop the movie for streamer Hulu. The project has a speculative screenplay from Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton.

The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps as of now but it is being touted as a “Rapunzel” meets “The Raid” story. It will be produced by Original Film’s Neal H Moritz and Toby Jaffe alongside Derek Kolstad.

King, who most recently starred in Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth 2”, will executive produce the movie along with Lustig and Thornton.