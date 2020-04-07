'Joey' Matt LeBlanc Spills Beans on Friends’ Reunion Episode

The popular sitcom Friends bid adieu to the television world in 2004. However, the decade-long show continues to win hearts even today. The cast has been repeatedly requested to film a Friends reunion.

After several requests and rejections, the Friends’ cast finally announced it last year that a reunion might be underway. The one-night reunion episode will feature the original cast, starring Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Greene), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Courtney Cox (Monica), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) and David Schwimmer (Ross).

In his recent chit-chat at The Kelly Clarkson Show, LeBlanc has dished out further details about the show, mentioning what is in stores for the fans. “It’s not a scripted thing, it’s not an episode – it’s more of the six of us talking about the good old days. It's like the band back together, just without the instruments,” he stated in the talk show.

While there is no confirmation about the reunion’s date, the Friends reunion was scheduled to film in March this year. However, the show’s production has currently been delayed until May due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cast of the American sitcom keeps hanging out and share the memories with their fans. A few months back, Courtney also shared a throwback picture from the last supper while filming the last episode of the show. She captioned it, “The Last Supper” before taping “The Last One” on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt”

