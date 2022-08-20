Jogi Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Tale On 1984 Riots Promises to Tug Our Heartstrings; Watch

The teaser of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Jogi is out. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film which will release directly on Netflix, is on the 1984 Sikh Riots following the assassination of the then PM, Indira Gandhi. In the 40 second teaser, we see how the happy family was disrupted suddenly after three gun shots were fired in Delhi. We hear a voice that says Delhi will burn, and that the family should escape to Punjab, which might be the safest at that point in time. However, Diljit’s character emphasizes that he will not go anywhere, and not leave anyone behind.

Watch the teaser here:

Talking about the film, actor Diljit Dosanjh had said in a statement, “Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix. The entire team has worked really hard to bring to life this beautiful story and I want to thank Ali and Himanshu for trusting me with this role. I am looking forward to audiences watching our film and showing their love.”

Director and producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Jogi is a very special film to me and who better than Diljit to helm the role of ‘Jogi’! It’s about hope, brotherhood and courage in the times of adversity and is a story of how tough times very often unite different people. I am extremely humbled that our story will reach millions of viewers not only in India but across the globe via Netflix.”

The film, which is touted as a thrilling, emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three unified friends, will be releasing on Netflix on the 16th of September.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here