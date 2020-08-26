John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari's First Look from a 'Cross-border Love Story'

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will be sharing screen space for the first time in Kaashvie Nair's upcoming film. The duo’s first look from the yet-to-be-titled film, which has Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, was unveiled today.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an update on Twitter and revealed that the duo will feature in "special roles" in the film. In the picture, John can be seen wearing a turban, while Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen dressed in a pastel kurta and sharara, with an olive green dupatta wrapped around her head.

Aditi also shared the first look from the film on Instagram and wrote: "To new beginnings..."

John and Aditi will recreate the 1947 era in the cross-border love story.

Aditi feels the role is special for her as it is a romantic saga across generations, “John and I play a couple in 1946–47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today, so I was quick to come on board,” she says.

The film is one of the few to resume shooting in the midst of the pandemic post-lockdown. The 10-day shoot schedule kicked off on Monday after a five-month forced break with John and Aditi. They will be filming their segments for a week and will be joining sets for a brief outdoor in October.

The film marks Kaashvie Nair’s first directorial venture. It is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.