John Abraham And Wife Priya Runchal Test Positive for Covid-19; Actor Says 'We Have Mild Symptoms'

Actor-producer John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently home quarantined. Sharing the news on Instagram Stories on Monday, John said that he came in contact with a Covid positive person three days ago.

He wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had Covid. Priya and I have tested positive for Covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else."

He further shared that they are experiencing mild symptoms. “We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," he added.

Recently, several other Bollywood actors including Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Shanaya Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and others shared that they tested positive for Covid-19. Last week, actor Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula and cousin Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

John celebrated his birthday in December and surprised his fans by sharing several rare pictures with Priya and their pets. In one of the pictures, John and Priya could be seen making funny facial expressions. He captioned the post with a black-heart emoji. Fans dropped sweet messages for the couple on the post.

John prefers to keep his personal life away from the public eye and media and the actor rarely speaks about Priya or his marriage in interviews and other social appearances. Priya, an investment banker, is also quite a social media recluse.

