On the third episode of Koffee with Karan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar agreed that it is very difficult to bring two A-list heroes together in the same film. Akshay said he has faced such an issue while casting for his film, and Karan Johar concurred. Akshay’s Garam Masala co-star John Abraham was asked about Akshay’s comments when he was in Delhi to promote his upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns, where he is co-starring with Arjun Kapoor.

“I have loved my association with Arjun, with Varun (Dhawan, in Dishoom), with Abhishek (Bachchan, in Dhoom). With Akshay I have done 3 films, I love him to death. And I think he’s probably right to an extent. But I think there are places where you can work with two, three actors, maybe you can’t make an Oceans 11, you can make an Oceans 3 or Oceans 4, you know what I’m saying? So I think we can make things happen, and the new generation, the younger lot is more willing, I’m assuming. So I don’t see that as an issue,” John said.

Akshay and John have worked together in Garam Masala, Housefull 2 and Desi Boyz. He has also been part of other multi-starrers like Salaam-e-Ishq, Race 2 and 7 Khoon Maaf.

Arjun, who is pitted against John in Ek Villain Returns, agreed with his co-star. “In all fairness, I’ve done, Gunday, Bhoot Police, I’ve always believed ensemble casts, I think they are great fun because I’ve grown up watching Subhash Ghai’s cinema. I’ve seen Anil chachu (Kapoor) do two-hero films, John is talking about the ones he has done. Perhaps Akshay sir’s point is that it has become tougher to convince people about the value that they bring, and what they’re getting on screen because there’s a lot of trust involved. More than insecurity, you also need to trust the people you’re working with.

“On Ek Villain Returns, for example, there is a certain amount of trust, a certain regard because both John and I have worked with Mohit Suri before. When the right people come together to make an ensemble film, you know the producers, you know that if there is anything that needs to be handled, will be handled with some grace,” Arjun said.

“The film industry does need more ensemble films, no just two-hero or two-heroine films. For me Finding Fanny was an ensemble film. 2 States was also an ensemble film, it had Ronit Roy and Amrita Singh in such important roles. Mubarakan was a pure ensemble, so many people. What needs to be celebrated is actors feeling happy being on set to make bigger and better films. It safeguards the producers interests, the director is able to make a film the way it’s supposed to. I understand Akshay sir’s point to some degree, but I believe it is changing. And it has to change for us to be able to actually deliver those numbers and that volume of business,” he added.

