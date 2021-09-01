John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor to Shoot for Ayyappanam Koshiyum Remake from December in Bihar and Jharkhand

It was recently reported that Abhishek Bachchan is no longer a part Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake which also features John Abraham and has been replaced by Arjun Kapoor. Director Jagan Shakti who had previously directed Mission Mangal will be helming the project. New18.com has now learnt that the two actors have allotted their dates and will start shooting for the film from December.

A source working on the project reveals, “Both the actors are currently shooting for Ek Villain Returns. They have got along really well. John discussed the idea of getting Arjun on board the film with Jagan Shakti, who insisted on a meeting with the actor. The two met on the sets and discussed the plot. While John will play the role of Biju Menon from the original film, Arjun steps into Prithviraj’s shoes. The preproduction work has already begun and film goes on floors in December.

The source also reveals that the filmmaker has finalised the locations, “While the original film was set in Kerala and Ooty, the remake will be shot in Bihar and Jharkhand. The film is dialogue heavy and according to the director Bihar and Jharkhand are perfect setting. The milieu of the film needs a rustic terrain. Both the actors will have to learn the dialects. In fact John will also be seen losing his muscle weight for the film and will have a leaner physique."

The two actors who are currently working on Ek Villain-2 have three films in the pipeline. While John is busy with Pathan, Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2. Arjun on the other hand too has a jam-packed line up with Bhoot Police, Ajay Bahl’s next, and Kuttey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here