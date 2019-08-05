Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

John Abraham Arranges Special Screening of Batla House for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Batla House is inspired by the alleged police encounter that took place in Delhi in the wake of the serial blasts of 2008. It is scheduled to release on August 15.

IANS

Updated:August 5, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
John Abraham Arranges Special Screening of Batla House for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
Batla House’s director Nikhil Advani, producers Bhushan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and actors John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: IANS)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday met actor John Abraham, who conducted a special screening of his forthcoming film Batla House for him in New Delhi.

After watching parts of the film, Naidu took to Twitter to share several photographs with John, director Nikkhil Advani, producer Bhushan Kumar and actress Mrunal Thakur. 

Sending good wishes to the team, Naidu tweeted, "They explained to me that the motivation for the film was to uncover the truth of the incident that took place 11 years ago in the Batla House area in Delhi. My best wishes to the entire team." 

Retweeting VP's tweet, John said that he was "privileged to have met the honourable Vice President". 

Batla House is inspired by the alleged police encounter that took place in Delhi in the wake of the serial blasts of 2008. It is scheduled to release on August 15 along with Jagan Shakti’s multi-starrer Mission Mangal, featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

Most recently, two accused in the Batla House encounter case have moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release. The plea, filed by Ariz Khan and Shehzad Ahmad, is likely to come up for hearing this week. The petition sought a direction to the Centre to conduct the film’s pre-screening.

