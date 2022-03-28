John Abraham, Asked About Action Overdose in His Films, Tells Journalist 'You Have Left Your Brain at Home'

John Abraham is gearing up for the release of his next film Attack. The movie, which will hit theatres on April 1, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. While the promotions of the movie are currently underway, the cast also visited Noida recently for a press conference. John, Rakul, Jacqueline and their Attack director Lakshya Raj Anand talked at length about the film. However, there was a question that seemed to offend John.

It is no secret that John Abraham’s movies are a dose of action and entertainment for all. Whether it was Satyameva Jayate 2, Dishoom, or Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, John’s movies are a treat for action lovers. With regard to this, John was asked if he thinks that there is an ‘overdose’ of action in his movies.

“Aapke films mein action hota hai, lekin action ke over dose ho jaati hai, aap 4-5 logo ke saath fight karte hai accha lagta hai, lekin 200 logo ke saath fight kar rahe hai, bike ko hawa mein uda rahe hai, chopper ko haath se rok rahe hai, toh aisa lagta hai zyada ho jaata hai (There’s action in your movies, but sometimes there’s an over-dose of the same. We like when you fight with 4-5 people, but sometimes you fight with 200 men, throw away bikes and stop chopper with your hands, that looks like a little too much)," one journalist said.

John interrupted him saying if he was asking about Attack, but the journalist clarified that the question was regarding his 2021 movie Satyameva Jayate 2. “Main toh Attack ki baat kar raha hu, agar aapko isse problem hai (I am talking about Attack. If you have problem with this), toh I am sorry. I really offended you," John answered. Following this, the journalist mentioned that it becomes difficult for the audience to relate, to which John sarcastically apologised and said, “I am sorry."

Everything was fine till this point. However, moments after, the press briefing took an ugly turn when the actor turned towards his co-stars and said, “Bechara, he is very frustrated." Things did not end here. When another person asked him about his fitness, the actor took a dig at the journalist who asked about the ‘action ka overdose’ and called him ‘dumb’. John also insulted him publicly, saying he must have left his brain at home.

“More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chod kar aa gaye (You left your brain at home). I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, main aapke liye apologise karta hu, koi baat nahi, you’ll do better next time," John said.

Well, looked like John could not get over the question. So, answering the third question in a row, he called the journalist’s thoughts ‘ghisa-pita’ and even addressed him as ‘uncle’. “If you ask the same ghisa-pita question like uncle, you’ll have a problem. You’ll have to ask the questions of today," he said.

The comments, made in a sarcastic tone, elicited laughter from the audience. But it does not take away from the fact that actor could have handled the question better instead of commenting on the IQ of the journalist. Films are often criticised for their disconnect from reality, and that is quite a valid point to raise when talking to an actor.

