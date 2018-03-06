GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
John Abraham Begins Shooting For Milap Zaveri's Upcoming Film SMJ

Directed by Milap Zaveri, SMJ will star John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in leading roles

News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2018, 2:17 PM IST
Director Milap Zaveri with John Abraham (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaker Milap Zaveri along with actor John Abraham have started shooting for their upcoming film SMJ. Zaveri took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with John holding the film's clapboard.

"And we roll! 'SMJ' mahurat shot done! Thank you John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Bhushan sir," Zaveri captioned the image.

John retweeted the image, saying he is also ready for "dialoguebaazi and action with Milap Zaveri and Manoj Bajpayee".

Manoj, who was not present at the 'mahurat' shot, said he is looking forward to joining the film's team soon.

Check out their tweets below:










(With IANS inputs)

