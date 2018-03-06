English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
John Abraham Begins Shooting For Milap Zaveri's Upcoming Film SMJ
Directed by Milap Zaveri, SMJ will star John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in leading roles
Director Milap Zaveri with John Abraham (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaker Milap Zaveri along with actor John Abraham have started shooting for their upcoming film SMJ. Zaveri took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with John holding the film's clapboard.
"And we roll! 'SMJ' mahurat shot done! Thank you John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Bhushan sir," Zaveri captioned the image.
John retweeted the image, saying he is also ready for "dialoguebaazi and action with Milap Zaveri and Manoj Bajpayee".
Manoj, who was not present at the 'mahurat' shot, said he is looking forward to joining the film's team soon.
Check out their tweets below:
(With IANS inputs)
And we roll!! #SMJ Mahurat shot done! Thank you @TheJohnAbraham @BajpayeeManoj @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani Bhushan sir @EmmayEntertain @TSeries 👊💪🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/UtBEpNFXit— Milap (@zmilap) March 5, 2018
Ready for dialoguebaazi and action with @zmilap @BajpayeeManoj @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain @TSeries https://t.co/yNLdCw4VRc— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 5, 2018
Best wishes @TheJohnAbraham @zmilap @nikkhiladvani looking forward to join you all soon. https://t.co/Csk5AuWFkG— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 6, 2018
