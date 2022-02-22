John Abraham Books Republic Day 2023 Weekend For Tehran, His Maiden Project With Dinesh Vijan

John Abraham is eyeing another national holiday weekend and this time, he’s got Dinesh Vijan in tow. On Tuesday, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films announced a new film titled Tehran with John Abraham in the lead. Directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, the film is said to be based on true events. While the team hasn’t given more details on the project, going by the poster released, it seems like the movie will be based in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

John shared the poster of the movie on his Instagram account. The poster features the iconic skyline of the city. Sharing the poster, John wrote, “Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan, produced by #DineshVijan, @shobhnayadav, @sandeep_leyzell . Written by @writish1 & @ashmakerz." Tehran marks John and Dinesh’s first film together.

Maddock Films has delivered some of the biggest hits in recent years. These include Badlapur, Stree, Bala and Mimi. Besides Tehran, the production house also has Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi and the yet-to-be-titled film starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

John Abraham, who was last seen playing a triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2, has a series of films in the making. The actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Deepika Padukone. Apart from Pathan, John also has Attack with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, and Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. In January, reports did the rounds claiming that John was being paid thrice as more amount for the film than his usual fees. However, the Force actor is yet to react to the claims.

