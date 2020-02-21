John Abraham Channels His Shirtless Pose From Dostana for Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar

John Abraham turned the male gaze on its head when he emerged out of the ocean in nothing more than a pair of yellow beach trunks in the 2008 film Dostana. The shot became very popular, with female fans going ga-ga over John's hot body and muscular frame.

The 47-year-old actor has sort of tapped on to the same appeal for ace lensman Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar, posing in nothing other than a white towel, wearing a naughty expression on his face. Even after so many years, the actor-producer continues to capture fans' imagination with his brawn.

The photo does full justice to John's six-pack abs and bulky biceps, displaying the actor's enviable body in its full glory. Ratnani reposted the picture, writing, "Love it! Thank you John for always being a sport and creating incredible calendar shots together! Love Ya."

John was a model before he stepped into Bollywood with the film Jism in 2003. His fit body has been one of his assets, with many film roles focusing on his good looks and attractive personality. Case in point being films like Dhoom and Desi Boyz, which went a long way in expanding John's fandom.

The actor has later produced and acted in films like Madras Cafe and Parmanu, while also starring in commercial potboilers like Race 2 and Welcome Back. He is currently working on the action thiller film Attack, with Rakul Preet, and the sequel of Satyamev Jayate, co-starring Divya Khosla Kumar.

