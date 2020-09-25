John Abraham, Disha Patani to Begin Shooting for Ek Villain Sequel Next Year: Report

Mohit Suri announced his next film with Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar as producers in January 2020. The work on 2014 action thriller Ek Villain’s sequel was supposed to begin in June 2020. Tentatively titled Do Villain, the film will see John Abraham in the lead with Disha Patani paired opposite him. The shooting of Do Villain could not begin as scheduled, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the film is expected to go on floors in the January of 2021. Suri mentioned that the team wanted to take action notch higher with John being involved in designing and choreographing the scenes along with Suri and his team of assistants. The upcoming film that will include high-octane sequences and hand-to-hand combats will more so talk from the anti-hero perspective instead of a usual villain.

Further, Suri explained that given the pandemic is still dominant, the team should be ready to start filming next year in January, if the prep begins now.

The time spent on sets will reduce but the time behind the scenes will increase. Short schedules with fewer crew members has to be planned and more technology has to be used.

While Ek Villain had Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif, Do Villain will have Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria play the other main roles.

Suri’s last release at the box office was Malang. The romantic action film featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha opposite each other. The film also had Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu play other important roles.

John was last seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Batla House. He next has Mumbai Saga, Attack and Satyamev Jayate 2 in the pipeline. Disha, on the other hand, has KTina and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to look forward to.