John Abraham Doesn't Want to Make his Coronavirus Donations Public, Here's Why

John Abraham has expressed his love for his country with a slate of patriotic films like Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. But the actor insists he doesn't like to brag about his contributions to the country, like his donations for the coronavirus relief.

Unlike his peers in Bollywood, the actor has not disclosed the amount he has donated, DNA reported. "I think people who have announced, have done fantastic jobs. People like me would not make it public, not even in a subversive way. Not even through a PR person, where you find out 'Hey, John has been doing this, he has not told anybody, but he's told people to tell'. So I am probably right at the other end," he said.

Speaking about the current coronavirus lockdown, John said, "The police, Army, medical professionals and all of them, these are your COVID warriors, like they call them, who are risking their lives, especially the medics, ward boys. They all are real-life superheroes. Situations bring out unlikely heroes, and this pandemic has brought up probably the likeliest ones, that’s the people in the medical profession." John has also made donations towards coronavirus relief funds but said that he doesn’t prefer to announce them.

The actor insists his life hasn't changed much during the lockdown. He anyway prefers "home food, comfortable in his house". "If people are expecting things to get back to the way they were, on May 4, let's wake up and smell the coffee, nothing is going to be normal till the end of this year. It's going to be a new normal," John added.