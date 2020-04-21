MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

John Abraham Doesn't Want to Make his Coronavirus Donations Public, Here's Why

John Abraham Doesn't Want to Make his Coronavirus Donations Public, Here's Why

Unlike his peers in Bollywood, John Abraham has not disclosed the amount he has donated for coronavirus relief.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
Share this:

John Abraham has expressed his love for his country with a slate of patriotic films like Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. But the actor insists he doesn't like to brag about his contributions to the country, like his donations for the coronavirus relief.

Unlike his peers in Bollywood, the actor has not disclosed the amount he has donated, DNA reported. "I think people who have announced, have done fantastic jobs. People like me would not make it public, not even in a subversive way. Not even through a PR person, where you find out 'Hey, John has been doing this, he has not told anybody, but he's told people to tell'. So I am probably right at the other end," he said.

Speaking about the current coronavirus lockdown, John said, "The police, Army, medical professionals and all of them, these are your COVID warriors, like they call them, who are risking their lives, especially the medics, ward boys. They all are real-life superheroes. Situations bring out unlikely heroes, and this pandemic has brought up probably the likeliest ones, that’s the people in the medical profession." John has also made donations towards coronavirus relief funds but said that he doesn’t prefer to announce them.

The actor insists his life hasn't changed much during the lockdown. He anyway prefers "home food, comfortable in his house". "If people are expecting things to get back to the way they were, on May 4, let's wake up and smell the coffee, nothing is going to be normal till the end of this year. It's going to be a new normal," John added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,509

    +42,220*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,634

    +74,309*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,736

    +26,938*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,389

    +5,151*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres