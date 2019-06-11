English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi to star in Sanjay Gupta's Gangster Film
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will be seen starring in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's upcoming gangster drama film.
Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will be seen starring in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's upcoming gangster drama film. His last film in the gangster space was Shootout At Wadala (2013) with John Abraham & Kangana Ranaut leading the cast.
Known best for his ensemble cast and noir style of filmmaking, Sanjay is set to do another casting coup. John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi are roped in for the film. This will their first film together.
The gangster drama is set in the 1980s and 1990s. The film traces the evolution of Mumbai from Bombay and the key events that transformed the story of India's fabled metropolis. Events like shutting down of mills and arrival of a high rise, the gang wars and murders like the Khatua Murder which became a turning point in the story of Mumbai, the nexus between politicians, cops, the underworld and the business fraternity are said to be focal points of this gangster drama shooting of which will begin in July.
After setting the Box office on fire with cult classics like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Zinda, Sanjay Gupta's last release was Kaabil which had Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam in the lead.
About his new film, which he states is close to his heart , Sanjay said in a statement, "It's my 3rd outing with John and I'm super excited to work with Emraan, I have always wanted to work with him and I am back to my base of film making, gangster dramas and all I can say is, its Good to be home."
The yet-untitled epic gangster saga is produced by Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
