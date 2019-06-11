Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi to Star in Sanjay Gupta's New Gangster Film

Sanjay Gupta has previously worked with John Abraham in films like Shootout At Wadala and Zinda but this will be his first film with Emraan Hashmi.

IANS

Updated:June 11, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi to Star in Sanjay Gupta's New Gangster Film
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. (Images: Instagram)
Loading...
Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's upcoming gangster drama film.

"It's my third outing with John and I'm super excited to work with Emraan. I have always wanted to work with him and I am back to my base of film making—gangster dramas and all I can say is...It's good to be home," Gupta said.

The director has previously worked with John in films like Shootout At Wadala and Zinda. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

The yet-untitled epic gangster saga is produced by Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Notably, it will be the first time that the two actors will be seen together on screen. John was last seen in Robbie Grewal’s Romeo Akbar Walter that released earlier this year. He is next slated to star in Nikkhil Advani’s Batala House and Aneez Bazmi’s Pagalipanti.

Meanwhile, Emraan, who was last seen in Soumik Sen’s social drama Why Cheat India, has two films and a Netflix series in his kitty—Murder 4, Chehre and The Bard of Blood.

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram