John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi to Star in Sanjay Gupta's New Gangster Film

Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi will be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's upcoming gangster drama film."It's my third outing with John and I'm super excited to work with Emraan. I have always wanted to work with him and I am back to my base of film making—gangster dramas and all I can say is...It's good to be home," Gupta said.The director has previously worked with John in films like Shootout At Wadala and Zinda. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.The yet-untitled epic gangster saga is produced by Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.Notably, it will be the first time that the two actors will be seen together on screen. John was last seen in Robbie Grewal’s Romeo Akbar Walter that released earlier this year. He is next slated to star in Nikkhil Advani’s Batala House and Aneez Bazmi’s Pagalipanti.Meanwhile, Emraan, who was last seen in Soumik Sen’s social drama Why Cheat India, has two films and a Netflix series in his kitty—Murder 4, Chehre and The Bard of Blood.(With News18 inputs)