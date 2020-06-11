John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga, Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera to Resume Shooting Soon

The shooting schedules and release dates of a number of films got hit during the nationwide lockdown. Sanjay Gupta's gangsterdrama, Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, was almost complete and looking at a June release when it had to hit pause mode.

The team was shooting an action-packed confrontation at a real location in Mumbai when the lockdown was announced. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anuradha Gupta, is going to be among the first films to resume shooting next month, reported Mumbai Mirror.

After getting a go-ahead from the Telangana government in-sync with the guidelines prescribed by the Producers Guild of India and the state, Gupta will be shooting the remaining portions in Hyderabad.

"We are planning to shoot in Ramoji Rao Film City as they have all the facilities and equipment required, including an in-house crew and technical staff, along with hotels for the team from Mumbai. It's all contained within the studio premises and that cuts down on the risk," Gupta confirmed.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have approximately four days' patchwork left on their ambitious period drama, Shamshera, will also be returning to sets soon. A source informed Mid-day that the film's principal shoot was complete when the lockdown was announced. Director Karan Malhotra and his team began the post-production work during the lockdown.

"Karan and Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya Chopra have decided to film the remaining portion inside the YRF studio with limited crew, keeping the logistics and safety precautions in mind. The shoot dates have yet to be determined as the makers are awaiting an approval from the Producers' Guild. They have also sought the permission of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees to enable daily wagers to resume work on the project," the source said.

