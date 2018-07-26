English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
John Abraham Explains Why Best Content Does Not Come From Hindi Films
John Abraham's Marathi film venture Savita Damodar Paranjpe will be released on 15 August 2018
John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal arrive at the special screening of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai on May 24, 2018. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Mumbai: Actor-producer John Abraham, who is excited about his debut Marathi film venture Savita Damodar Paranjpe, has said regional films always offer better content as compared to Hindi films.
John said this on Wednesday while interacting with media here at the trailer launch of "Savita Damodar Paranjpe" along with the film's actor Subhodh Bhave, Raquesh Bapat, Trupti Toradmal, director Swapna Waghmare Joshi and film distributor Kumar Mangat Pathaki. He also said he would love to act in a Marathi film.
Savita Damodar Paranjpe will release on August 31.
"Sometimes... I feel the best content does not come from Hindi film. It always comes from regional cinema, because when you don't have huge unnecessary budgets, you concentrate only on content," he said.
Asked whether he would like to act in a Marathi film, John said: "I would love to do a Marathi film if Subodh (Bhave) trains me well to speak Marathi. I am a Marathi boy and I am proud of it because I was born and brought up in Mumbai."
"I belong to this city. Marathi is our first language and we must speak it more often but unfortunately we don't because we went to Hindi or English medium school so, we speak mostly in English but I am sure that I love to do a Marathi film and if I am being directed by director like Swapna (Waghmare-Joshi), then I could possibly do a decent job."
Asked if is planning to produce films in other regional languages as well, John said: "I am producing a Malayalam film also. I think it's important to produce different kinds of films because as a producer, you have to make good content and for me, when you work with actors who are working in this film, there is so much you learn."
On Hindi film front, John will be next seen on screen in vigilante action thriller "Satyameva Jayate" which is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles.
The film is scheduled to be released on 15 August 2018.
Also Watch
John said this on Wednesday while interacting with media here at the trailer launch of "Savita Damodar Paranjpe" along with the film's actor Subhodh Bhave, Raquesh Bapat, Trupti Toradmal, director Swapna Waghmare Joshi and film distributor Kumar Mangat Pathaki. He also said he would love to act in a Marathi film.
Savita Damodar Paranjpe will release on August 31.
"Sometimes... I feel the best content does not come from Hindi film. It always comes from regional cinema, because when you don't have huge unnecessary budgets, you concentrate only on content," he said.
Asked whether he would like to act in a Marathi film, John said: "I would love to do a Marathi film if Subodh (Bhave) trains me well to speak Marathi. I am a Marathi boy and I am proud of it because I was born and brought up in Mumbai."
"I belong to this city. Marathi is our first language and we must speak it more often but unfortunately we don't because we went to Hindi or English medium school so, we speak mostly in English but I am sure that I love to do a Marathi film and if I am being directed by director like Swapna (Waghmare-Joshi), then I could possibly do a decent job."
Asked if is planning to produce films in other regional languages as well, John said: "I am producing a Malayalam film also. I think it's important to produce different kinds of films because as a producer, you have to make good content and for me, when you work with actors who are working in this film, there is so much you learn."
On Hindi film front, John will be next seen on screen in vigilante action thriller "Satyameva Jayate" which is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles.
The film is scheduled to be released on 15 August 2018.
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo As Fit As a 20-year-old According to Medical Reports
- When Rani Mukerji Promised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan They'd Be 'Friends Forever'; Watch Video
- Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire Recalled in India Due to Airbag Defect
- A 'Grand National Meet' is Happening in Bengaluru For 'Ultra-Rich' Looking to Get Married. Really.
- India in England – Five Batting Performances that Linger in Memory
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...