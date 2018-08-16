English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
John Abraham 'Extremely Disturbed' by Kerala Floods, Appeals for Donation to CM's Relief Fund
Actor John Abraham says he is extremely disturbed by what is happening in Kerala, where heavy rains have led to flooding of several districts.
Image: Instagram/ John Abraham
Actor John Abraham says he is extremely disturbed by what is happening in Kerala, where heavy rains have led to flooding of several districts. John, who had the fondest childhood memories of Kerala, on Thursday morning urged people to donate to the Chief Minister's fund to help the flood-hit people.
"Extremely disturbed by what is happening in Kerala. My fondest childhood memories have been there. Please come forward and donate to the chief minister's fund," John wrote.
With rains still pouring down heavily leading to flooding of dams and rivers across Kerala, 12 fresh deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the toll to 79, since August 8.
Entire Kerala has been on a red alert since Wednesday evening. A total of 28 deaths were reported on the day. The deaths on Thursday were reported from Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad and Thrissur.
Pathanamthitta district in central Kerala has been the worst affected in the last 24 hours as thousands of people were trapped in their homes in Ranni, Aranmula and Kozhencherry.
Fishing boats from Kollam reached the flooded areas as the rescue operation continued with the aid of defence personnel.
