John Abraham Flaunts His Toned Biceps in Latest Instagram Post

Actor John Abraham is known for his toned body and biceps and is a true blue fitness inspiration. His toned biceps often set the internet on fire.

The actor, who often shares pictures of himself sweating it out in gyms, shared his post-workout feeling this time as he wrote, “I’m smiling inside #postworkout #goodpain.” In the picture, the actor looks exhausted while his toned biceps take all the limelight away.

As soon as the picture has been dropped, his fans started pouring in comments. While many have dropped fire emojis in the comment, some of them have dropped love emojis.

Recently, the actor was breaking the internet with black and white pictures of himself from his vigorous workout session. John doesn’t seem to miss his workout session even for a day, as he wrote, "No rest for the weary. #riseandgrind #beastmode #gym #fitness.”

Meanwhile, the actor is currently in Lucknow for his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 with co-star Divya Khosla Kumar. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The picture is slated to release on Eid 2021. The actor has already shared the first look of the film and wrote, “Jis desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahan khoon bhi Tiranga hai! #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on 12th May, EID 2021. #SMJ2EID2021.”

John also has some interesting projects in his pipeline, including Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack and John Matthew Matthan’s Sarfarosh 2. The shooting for Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack had already been started in January 2020 and the film is expected to release in December 2020. The film will feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

John was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy film Pagalpanti, also featuring Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.