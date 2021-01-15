John Abraham Flaunts Toned Arm on Satyameva Jayate 2 Sets, Director Milap Zaveri Calls it ‘Hathoda’

Bollywood actor John Abraham is known for his good looks as well as the toned body. The actor has never shied away from flaunting his well-built biceps. John is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming action-packed drama Satyameva Jayate 2. Now, the director of the film Milap Zaveri is spellbound after looking at John’s forearm. Zaveri took to his Instagram handle and shared the picture of John’s forearm with a quirky caption as he called John’s ‘haath’ a ‘hathoda’.

John too had reposted the picture on his Instagram leaving fans astonished. His fans have flooded the post with red heart emojis and fire emojis. One of the users even wrote, “Satyamev Jayate blockbuster movie definitely no dought after seeing this…”. Tiger Shroff, who is known for his well-built body, couldn’t stop himself from praising the actor. Tiger wrote, “Insane” with a lit emoji.

The film will be releasing on the eve of Eid on May 12 this year. The film is being shot in Lucknow, Mumbai and Varanasi. Apart from John, the film also features Divya Khosla Kumar in the pivotal role. As per the reports, John has undergone intense training session for this film and this picture of him seems to be the result of that training.

A few days ago, John shared a picture of himself from his workout session where he can be seen flaunting his bareback. In the picture, the actor can be seen sweating it out in the gym as he wrote, ‘Woke up like this’.

Meanwhile, John will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathan as the antagonist. The film will also star Deepika Padukone.