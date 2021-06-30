John Abraham Gets Photographed as He Begins Pathan Shoot

Bollywood star John Abraham has begun shooting for his upcoming film Pathan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The actor was photographed at the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios, which indicated that the actor has begun filming the action-thriller.

A fan-page on Instagram shared John’s photo, where he can be seen standing beside a car. The page also said that John has joined Shah Rukh and they will be shooting together.

A source quoted in DNA said, “Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Pathan is an action-packed visual extravaganza. Siddharth is currently shooting some really intense and key portions of the film with Shah Rukh Khan and John at YRF Studios. Deepika Padukone will be joining the shoot in the next few days. We expect fireworks in this schedule as SRK and John come face to face for some blockbuster scenes in the film."

Meanwhile, it was reported that Shah Rukh started resumed the shoot for Pathan on June 25. Pathan is SRK’s first comeback project after his 2018 film Zero. He will be playing a secret agent in the film.

It has been reported the team of Pathan will fly off to foreign locations for their international schedule soon. It has been widely speculated that some high-octane action scenes of Pathan will be shot on the top of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building of the world.

Previously, actor Salman Khan had hinted that he will be shooting a cameo for the film. It has been reported that Pathan will be in the same universe as Salman’s Tiger films, the third part of which he is currently shooting with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is slated to release in 2022.

