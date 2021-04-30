John Abraham Hands Over Social Media Accounts to NGOs to Amplify People’s COVID-19 Needs

The coronavirus pandemic has done and continues to do immense damage across the world. Ever since the second wave of the virus has spread in India, it has created havoc across the length and breadth of the nation. During these trying times, the best and worst of humanity has come out. Many people have been trying their best to save the lives of people by helping in providing oxygen cylinders, necessary medicines and many other things.

At this time of crisis, popular actor John Abraham too has come forward to do his bit. In a social media post, John informed that his Instagram account from now on will be handled by non-governmental organizations (NGO) that he has partnered with. These organisations will be helping people who are finding it difficult to access resources like hospital bed, oxygen cylinders etc during these days.

In a part of his post, he has also highlighted the importance of coming together and doing whatever best we can in order to serve humanity. The actor has also asserted that he intends to do anything and everything to save the lives of people. In conclusion to his post, he has urged people to stay home and be safe. This move by the ace actor has been appreciated by his fans in the comments section of his now viral post.

After he shared this news, a post on his profile which aims at connecting people who are in need of blood has been shared. There is also a link in the profile bio through which those willing to donate blood can register themselves.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, April 29, the registration process for vaccination for all those above the age of 18 years began all over India. The process of vaccination will start from May 1. Many film stars including Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Janhvi Kapoor and others have urged their fans to register themselves and take the jab at the earliest.

