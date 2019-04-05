English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
John Abraham Impresses in RAW , Javed Akhtar Comments on Modi Biopic
Sanjay Dutt defends 'Sanju', Vin Diesel might feature in 'Avatar' sequels.
Sanjay Dutt defends 'Sanju', Vin Diesel might feature in 'Avatar' sequels.
Director Robbie Grewal's spy-thriller Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), starring John Abraham, released in theatres today, along with Hollywood's Shazam!. The former's director had stated that his film was inspired by conversations with his father, an Army officer, who had at one time even worked for the Indian military intelligence. However, as to the film's merit, Grewal’s Romeo Akbar Walter ends up fighting a losing battle with realism.
Shazam!, on the other hand, has proved to be DCEU's entertaining take on superheroes. Courtesy of its cast, the film easily breezes through a genre that is currently filled with generic done to death plotlines.
In another news, Javed Akhtar claimed it was unfair on PM Narendra Modi producers' part to rehash his old song and put his name in the credits on the film's poster when he hadn't even worked on the remake version. Earlier, he had blasted the makers for putting his name there in the first place. Also, filmmaker James Cameron and actor Vin Diesel were seen discussing Avatar sequels in an Instagram video, which led the world thinking whether Diesel is in on the film or not.
Two major films have released this weekend to test their mettle in front of the Indian audiences. Bollywood's Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) and Hollywood's Shazam!. Read our review of the week's theatrical releases before you decide to watch either of them on the big screen.
Read: Romeo Akbar Walter Movie Review: John Abraham's Underdone Espionage Drama
Read: Shazam Movie Review: It's Not Deadpool But Way Better Than What We Thought
On March 22, Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to say that he had not written any songs for PM Narendra Modi and was "shocked" to find his name on its poster. In a statement made by the veteran lyricist, he said, "Nowadays, it has become a frequent practice that people buy rights of a song from an old film. They re-record it and use it. This is not fair."
Read: Javed Akhtar on Modi Biopic Credit Row: There Has to be Basic Honesty
Actor Sanjay Dutt, whose life was brought to the big screen by his filmmaker friend Rajkumar Hirani in Ranbir Kapoor- starrer Sanju, has reacted to allegations of the film being an attempt to whitewash his image.
Read: Sanjay Dutt on 'Sanju' Criticism: My Whitewashing Happened When SC Said 'I'm Not a Terrorist'
James Cameron's Avatar sequel will release in 2020, as per 20th Century Fox. Related to the upcoming film, actor Vin Diesel recently posted a video on his Instagram account hinting about his presence in the sci-fi action film.
Read: See James Cameron and Vin Diesel Discussing Avatar Sequels in Instagram Video
