John Abraham is a Formidable Producer with Clever Planning Behind Each Film

John Abraham can not only be a formidable action star but also a terrific comic hero. In recent years, Abraham has been careful at picking characters and stories as the lead guy and a producer. His success graph as producer is very enviable.

Here’s an assessment of the kind of films he produces:

Abraham’s first role as a producer was for Vicky Donor that focussed on the concept of sperm donation. Director Shoojit Sircar suggested Ayushmann Khurrana for the lead role and Abraham expressed his agreement stating that Khurrana’s acting skills did not make it seem like it was his first film. The film went on to win many awards and became a superhit.

He also produced Madras Café. What makes the film interesting is that it is narrated from the perspective of the intelligence agencies showing their difficulties that often go unnoticed by people bashing them for their errors. Director Shoojit Sircar had revealed that the topic was rejected by at least three producers before Abraham took it up.

Abraham’s productions—Rocky handsome and Force 2—displayed his love for action films. He didn’t disappoint his fans either as he tried to go beyond the usual in these films.

His another production Parmanu opened to mixed reviews but shows Abraham’s fondness for films based on lesser-known facts in India’s recent history as well as his preference to shedding light on the real people behind such feats.

Parmanu follows the story of the nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran by the Indian Army in 1998 which led to India being recognised as a nuclear state.

While John Abraham has enjoyed a reputation of choosing to make patriotic films focussing on the lesser-known, some of his films have even landed him in hot waters. For example, Batla House for taking a strong and aggressive stance on the side of the authorities with little to no room for giving the other side to defend themselves.

Right now, Abraham is gearing up for a couple of projects with patriotic themes and going by his track record, these are also going to create a noise at the box office.

