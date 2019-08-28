Two months after the announcement of Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming directorial Mumbai Saga, the shooting of the movie began on Tuesday, August 27. It was earlier reported, at the time of announcement, that the film will star John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Amole Gupte and Rohit Roy among others. Now, according to recent report by Mumbai Mirror, Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to be cast opposite Abraham in the film.

As the cast began shooting for the film, producer Bhushan Kumar took to Twitter to announce the commencement of the shoot. Sharing a picture of the shoot clipboard placed in front of Ganesh Idol, the producer wrote, “The journey of Bombay’s transformation to Mumbai begins as #MumbaiSaga goes on floors today!”

The cast and the crew of the movie began shooting at Mahalaxmi Temple in Mumbai from Tuesday. The first scene to be shot was confrontation scene between rival gangsters, played by Abraham and Gupte. As per the sources, Kajal will join the sets today.

Talking about roping in Kajal for the film Mumbai Saga, Sanjay opened up, “The most important thing is that my gangster films often also have strong female characters. This character starts off as John’s girlfriend, then becomes his wife. I needed an actress who could play a 17-year-old college girl, a young wife and then, a strong woman in her 30s. I’m an admirer of Kajal’s work; she looks lovely and has a great screen presence. I’m glad we’re collaborating on this film.”

The Sanjay Gupta directorial is set in the 1980s-’90s revolving around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. To be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020.

John's look in Mumbai Saga has also been leaked. Cjheck out sme pics from the sets of the film here:

