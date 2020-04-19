John Abraham Lauds India's Spirit of Unity During Covid-19 Battle

Action star John Abraham lauds India in a new video created by his Satyameva Jayate director Milap Milan Zaveri. John says he wanted to be a part of this gesture that tells people how strong they have become by uniting during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As people across the country band together to battle against one common enemy -- the novel coronavirus pandemic -- Milap decided to do his bit. The filmmaker created a motivational video that talks about the strength of India stemming from the unity of its people.

John recites a poem titled "Mera Bharat Mahaan" in the video, which has been pened by Milap.

"When Milap came to me with this idea, I knew I had to do it. I wanted to be a part of this gesture that tells people how strong we have become by uniting in this dire situation and thank those who are risking their lives every day to help others. Humanity as a race is facing this threat on a global level and it is our job to help, motivate and inspire each other in any way we can. Through this video, we just wanted to tell everyone out there that we shall overcome this," said John.

Talking about the video and his inspiration behind it, Milap said: "My inspiration comes from the power that we as a country have shown to fight this situation. We have stood together in this battle and are continuing to do so every day by following the protocol and staying safe in our homes."

"At the same time, the major reason we will win this battle is due to the medical professionals and policemen who are out there trying to save everyone they can. The video is dedicated to all these bravehearts and to the entire country. I wanted to do my bit, to show the people how they are the heroes. Thanks to the cooperation of my team and of course, John, we have tried to show our gratitude by capturing what we all feel," he added.

The video is conceptualised and written by Milap and edited by Maahir Zaveri and Sagar Manik. The tune is given by Lijo George with Azeem Dayani as the music supervisor and sound design and mix provided by Kunal Mehta and Parikshit Lalvani.

