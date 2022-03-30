John Abraham Lauds The Kashmir Files, Adds Kapil Sharma Show Doesn't Guarantee Ticket Sales

Several Bollywood stars make their way to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movies. Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others have frequented the show over the years. While the appearance on the comedy show plays a vital part in the promotions of their films, John Abraham has now said that attendance on the show doesn’t guarantee ticket sales. He also pointed out that with minimal marketing, if the content is good, the audiences would walk into theatres, citing The Kashmir Files as an example.

John Abraham made the statement while talking about his upcoming release Attack. In the movie, John plays India’s first super-soldier with an in-built AI system, much like Iron Man’s J.A.R.V.I.S in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead of the release, John has been busy promoting the film via different platforms when he mentioned The Kashmir Files.

“I haven’t seen the film but I told him (Lakshya Raj Anand, director of Attack) that the best example of a film working without marketing right in front of you has just happened. And another film that was over-marketed…" he told in an interview with the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, possibly referring to Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey. John added, “I’m telling this boy (Lakshya Raj Anand), he took me to Kapil Sharma, saying ‘I want you to be on Kapil Sharma’. I love Kapil, he’s a nice boy, but it doesn’t translate to ticket sales." John had recently appeared on the show.

Backed by JA Entertainment, Attack is John Abraham’s brainchild with the script co-written by Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Attack will hit cinemas on April 1. The actor, in the interview, also revealed that the film is less than two hours and he has been fighting to get a few extra shows since he is also the producer of the movie.

