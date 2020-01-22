Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

John Abraham Looks Ruthless in All-black in Mumbai Saga Still

In a new still from 'Mumbai Saga', we can see John Abraham looking ruthless dressed in a all-black ensemble. The film releases on June 19.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 22, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
John Abraham Looks Ruthless in All-black in Mumbai Saga Still
John Abraham in 'Mumbai Saga'

The latest look of actor John Abraham from Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga has finally been released. Prior to this, the makers had shared a close up look of John’s character in the film.

Sanjay Gupta took to his Twitter account to share the still where John can be seen in an all-black look.

He tweeted, "You can only do so much with the styling of your star. What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE. Which John has no shortage of.”

Mumbai Saga chronicles the transition of Mumbai to Bombay. It revolves around the events that replaced the Mumbai mills with malls in the 80s and 90s. The gangster drama will star Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, Sunil Shetty said, “I am looking forward to working on it because the film has a really interesting story and there are really good bunch of actors who are working in it," quoted IANS as saying.

Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover are also part of the porject. The movie is slated for a June 19 release.

Meanwhile, John will also be seen in Milap Zaveri’s vigilante action directorial, Satyameva Jayate 2 which will release this year on Gandhi Jayanti.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram