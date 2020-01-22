John Abraham Looks Ruthless in All-black in Mumbai Saga Still
In a new still from 'Mumbai Saga', we can see John Abraham looking ruthless dressed in a all-black ensemble. The film releases on June 19.
John Abraham in 'Mumbai Saga'
The latest look of actor John Abraham from Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga has finally been released. Prior to this, the makers had shared a close up look of John’s character in the film.
Sanjay Gupta took to his Twitter account to share the still where John can be seen in an all-black look.
He tweeted, "You can only do so much with the styling of your star. What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE. Which John has no shortage of.”
You can only do so much with the styling of your star. What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE. Which our man John has no shortage of. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/UZwpj4wC7i— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 22, 2020
Mumbai Saga chronicles the transition of Mumbai to Bombay. It revolves around the events that replaced the Mumbai mills with malls in the 80s and 90s. The gangster drama will star Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles.
Speaking about the film, Sunil Shetty said, “I am looking forward to working on it because the film has a really interesting story and there are really good bunch of actors who are working in it," quoted IANS as saying.
Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover are also part of the porject. The movie is slated for a June 19 release.
Meanwhile, John will also be seen in Milap Zaveri’s vigilante action directorial, Satyameva Jayate 2 which will release this year on Gandhi Jayanti.
