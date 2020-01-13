Take the pledge to vote

John Abraham Means Business in Mumbai Saga First Look Pic

John Abraham gives off intense vibes in his first look from the upcoming gangster film 'Mumbai Saga'.

Trending Desk

January 13, 2020
John Abraham is all set to arrive in style this year. With three films releasing in 2020, the actor has made his fans all brimmed-up with excitement. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has shared a still of John Abraham from his upcoming action-packed film Mumbai Saga.

Sanjay took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first glimpse from the film and wrote, “One of my favourite moments from Mumbai Saga. And of course Mr. Abraham like never before.”

In the still, we can see John Abraham in an all-new avatar. Donning a red tilak on his forehead, the actor can be seen sitting on a sofa and gazing ferociously towards the lens.

During an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, producer Bhushan Kumar had spoken about John and the amount of hard work he puts in for a film. “John is a dedicated actor and insured that he gives more than 100 percent in his work. Audiences love him in action, and in Mumbai Saga, he is going to be on a different level altogether,” Bhushan had said.

Meanwhile, John is also filming for Lakshya Raj Anand’s debut directorial Attack. The upcoming action-thriller is jointly produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham.

Releasing on August 14, the film is about hostage crisis, and is inspired by true events. Apart from that, John will also be featuring in the sequel of the 2018 action film Satyamev Jayate. The upcoming vigilante-action film will hit the silver screens on October 2. He has also been said to cast in Ek Villain 2.

